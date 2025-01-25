India-Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties: Trade, Defense, and Education in Focus

India and Indonesia engaged in vital discussions aimed at enhancing economic, defense, and educational ties, as highlighted by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, during a special briefing on Saturday.

The current bilateral trade between the two nations stands at approximately USD 30 billion, with Indonesia holding a trade surplus due to its USD 24 billion in exports compared to India's USD 6 billion. Mazumdar pointed out the potential for India to boost exports in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automobiles.

In defense, plans are underway for Indonesia to consider sourcing parts from India for its defense platforms. Collaborative opportunities in shipbuilding, especially for Indonesia's Coast Guard and navy vessels, are also being explored. A delegation from Indonesia is set to visit India to further discuss defense ties.

Education was another key agenda item, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto showing interest in Indian higher education institutions establishing campuses in Indonesia. The Indo-ASEAN PhD framework currently supports about a dozen Indonesian students in India. There are also ongoing discussions about establishing Indian-run hospitals in Indonesia, with strong governmental support.

Regarding infrastructure, Mazumdar clarified that India's involvement in the Sabang Port project will focus on civilian use, not military development. He underscored Indonesia's strategic importance in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific strategy.

The talks, deemed "timely" and "important," were part of a broader dialogue marked by the presentation of a joint report at the 3rd India-Indonesia CEOs Forum, attended by dignitaries including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Prabowo.

