Strengthening Ties: India-Indonesia Bilateral Relations Grow

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking his inaugural State Visit to India. Highlighting the deep-rooted civilizational ties, President Murmu emphasized that shared values of pluralism and rule of law continue to guide contemporary relations between the two nations.

President Murmu expressed gratitude to President Subianto for being the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, echoing a historic gesture from 1950 when Indonesia's President Sukarno graced the event. The visit underscores the enduring bonds and robust democratic traditions shared by India and Indonesia, with mentions of ancient trade links through the 'Bali Jatra'.

As outlined by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, both leaders recognized the immense potential for expanding bilateral trade, driven by geographic and economic similarities. Defense and space sectors were highlighted as growing cooperation areas. Indonesia stands as a key component of India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific vision, with both nations actively collaborating on global platforms like the G-20 and ASEAN. The visit signifies a commitment to broadening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

