Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Indonesia Bilateral Relations Grow

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to India, highlighting historic links and shared values. The leaders emphasized cooperation in trade, defense, and space, aligning with India's 'Act East' policy. Both countries are prominent voices in multilateral platforms, furthering their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:43 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Indonesia Bilateral Relations Grow
President Droupadi Murmu receiving Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking his inaugural State Visit to India. Highlighting the deep-rooted civilizational ties, President Murmu emphasized that shared values of pluralism and rule of law continue to guide contemporary relations between the two nations.

President Murmu expressed gratitude to President Subianto for being the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, echoing a historic gesture from 1950 when Indonesia's President Sukarno graced the event. The visit underscores the enduring bonds and robust democratic traditions shared by India and Indonesia, with mentions of ancient trade links through the 'Bali Jatra'.

As outlined by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, both leaders recognized the immense potential for expanding bilateral trade, driven by geographic and economic similarities. Defense and space sectors were highlighted as growing cooperation areas. Indonesia stands as a key component of India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific vision, with both nations actively collaborating on global platforms like the G-20 and ASEAN. The visit signifies a commitment to broadening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025