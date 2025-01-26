Left Menu

India's Republic Day In London: Celebrations and Controversies

The High Commission of India in the UK celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with grandeur in London, featuring cultural performances and patriotic fervor. Protests by Khalistani groups outside added tension, countered by the Indian diaspora's display of national pride. The event highlighted India's democratic journey and global partnerships.

High Commission of India in the UK celebrated India's 76th Republic Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The High Commission of India in the UK marked India's 76th Republic Day with elaborate celebrations at India House in London. The event drew a large crowd of dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and guests from diverse backgrounds, uniting to honor India's cultural heritage and democratic spirit. The festivities began with the traditional flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem, followed by an inspiring speech from the High Commissioner highlighting India's democratic evolution, strengthening India-UK relations, and the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora.

Cultural performances added vibrancy, showcasing India's diverse traditions. Notably, singers from 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' 2024, including the winner, enthralled the audience with patriotic and classical songs, evoking nostalgia and pride. Bhavika Maheshwari, a motivational speaker, expressed her joy at participating in the celebrations, appreciating the event's grandeur and the recognition of young talented individuals.

Traditional dances depicting various Indian regions, such as Bharatanatyam, Bhangra, and Garba, set a lively tone, celebrating India's artistic legacy. Attendees later mingled over Indian delicacies, exchanging warm wishes symbolizing unity and shared cultural pride. However, outside the High Commission, tensions rose as Khalistani protesters staged a demonstration with chants criticizing the Indian government. Counter-protests by Indian diaspora members proudly waving the tricolor emphasized national pride and solidarity, underscoring the importance of India's territorial integrity. The police presence maintained peace between the groups, while embassies worldwide extended warm wishes, recognizing India's democratic journey and global significance.

