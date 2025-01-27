Left Menu

Kuwait and UAE Forge Strong Oversight Ties

The Emir of Kuwait hosted the UAE Accountability Authority to solidify bilateral relations and exchange oversight expertise. Meetings were held with high-ranking officials, and a comprehensive tour of Kuwait's State Audit Bureau and Anti-Corruption Authority highlighted key functions and achievements in fighting corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:05 IST
Kuwait and UAE Forge Strong Oversight Ties
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, welcomed Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), as part of a delegation visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing expertise in oversight and accountability. This visit was organized at the invitation of Kuwait's State Audit Bureau.

The UAE delegation was also received by Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Crown Prince, in a meeting that included Esam Salem Al-Roumi, the Chief of Kuwait's State Audit Bureau, along with other senior officials. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperative efforts in accountability and transparency mechanisms.

As part of the itinerary, the Kuwaiti State Audit Bureau provided a comprehensive presentation detailing its establishment, operational jurisdiction, and monitoring procedures. The delegation also toured the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), where they were informed about its critical functions and significant achievements in combating corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

