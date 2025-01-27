Rising Anti-Semitism: A Stark Reminder on Holocaust Remembrance Day

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Fares Saeb, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, delivered a powerful message about the resurgence of anti-Semitism around the world. His address highlighted the devastating human cost of the Holocaust, recalling individual stories like Jacqueline's, a survivor from France who lost numerous family members at Auschwitz.

Saeb commemorated the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, citing Elie Wiesel's impactful words on the profound changes the horrors of Auschwitz wrought on humanity. Reflecting on personal memories, Saeb recalled his mother's poignant response about the importance of remembering such tragedies, even for non-Jewish families.

Addressing the escalating anti-Semitism, Saeb noted its various origins: radical Islamism, certain anti-Israel sentiments, and its propagation through modern technology and social media platforms. He expressed concern that many globally fail to recognize anti-Semitism as a universal issue, urging collective efforts to combat it.

Referencing a study from George Washington University, Saeb highlighted the surge of anti-Semitic content online post-October 7 attacks, particularly on platforms like X and TikTok. Such narratives not only perpetuate harmful stereotypes but also spill into real-world anti-Semitic activities.

Concluding his address, Saeb emphasized the urgent need to confront this rising tide, as the echoes of historical slogans like "Death to America, death to Israel" resurface in contemporary protests. His warning: without collective action, history could tragically repeat itself.

