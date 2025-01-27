Left Menu

Operation Iron Wall: Tackling Terror in Jenin

Israeli forces have intensified operations in the Jenin refugee camp, targeting Palestinian terrorists. Amid growing tensions, the IDF has dismantled explosives and confiscated weapons. Hamas reports casualties from drone strikes, while the Palestinian Authority's crackdown effort aims to curb Iranian influence, reflecting deeper regional power struggles.

Updated: 27-01-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:11 IST
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a determined effort to curb terrorism, Israeli security forces have reportedly targeted and neutralized 15 Palestinian terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) detailed the arrest of 40 suspects and the seizure of numerous weapons.

Commandos discovered a bomb concealed in a washing machine during the operation, dismantling several roadside bombs intended to harm military forces. Separately, an Israeli drone strike near Tulkarem resulted in the elimination of two Hamas operatives, including Ihab Abu Atiwi, acknowledged for orchestrating attacks that injured Israeli civilians.

Dubbed 'Operation Iron Wall,' the military offensive underscores Israel's broader strategy against Iranian influence in the region, extending efforts across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria. As the Palestinian Authority navigates internal dissent, its crackdown paints a complex picture of authority and resistance within occupied territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

