Shama Obaed, Organizing Secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has acknowledged the critical importance of energy investments, particularly from the Adani Group, to meet the burgeoning power demands of Bangladesh, especially regarding industrial growth.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Obaed remarked on the positive engagement of Adani Group in Bangladesh's energy sector, emphasizing the necessity for deals that emphasize transparency and accountability. She referenced past corruption cases during Sheikh Hasina's leadership as a cautionary point, urging that future agreements safeguard the Bangladeshi people's interests.

Obaed underscored that citizens should be informed about the details of these agreements to prevent any misuse of resources, a sentiment given weight by Hasina's controversial departure and its impact on the political dynamic in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch's report further stresses systemic reforms to ensure separation of powers and political neutrality in Bangladesh's key institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)