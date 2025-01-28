Left Menu

Bangladesh Urged for Transparent Energy Deals Amid Political Reform Calls

Shama Obaed of the BNP emphasizes the need for transparent and accountable energy investments, such as those by Adani Group, to support Bangladesh’s industrial growth. She highlights past corruption under Sheikh Hasina's regime and stresses the necessity of reform for political neutrality and transparency across critical institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:38 IST
Shama Obaed, Organising Secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Shama Obaed, Organizing Secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has acknowledged the critical importance of energy investments, particularly from the Adani Group, to meet the burgeoning power demands of Bangladesh, especially regarding industrial growth.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Obaed remarked on the positive engagement of Adani Group in Bangladesh's energy sector, emphasizing the necessity for deals that emphasize transparency and accountability. She referenced past corruption cases during Sheikh Hasina's leadership as a cautionary point, urging that future agreements safeguard the Bangladeshi people's interests.

Obaed underscored that citizens should be informed about the details of these agreements to prevent any misuse of resources, a sentiment given weight by Hasina's controversial departure and its impact on the political dynamic in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch's report further stresses systemic reforms to ensure separation of powers and political neutrality in Bangladesh's key institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

