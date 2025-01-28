NorthSeal Security Platform Set to Fortify North Sea Defense

In a bold move to bolster maritime security, Belgium has announced the operational status of the NorthSeal security platform, an initiative involving six North Sea nations with the backing of NATO. This announcement came via a statement from the Belgian federal government.

The NorthSeal platform is designed to monitor suspicious activities at sea, facilitate rapid information exchange, and coordinate swift responses to potential threats like sabotage and espionage. Paul Van Tigchelt, Belgium's Minister for the North Sea, emphasized the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure crucial for energy, internet, and communication security.

Minister Van Tigchelt declared that remaining inactive is not an option and showcased Belgium's leadership in securing the North Sea for future generations. He also called for the expansion of the agreement to include more nations and increase military presence. Initially agreed upon in 2023 by Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the UK, and Denmark, NorthSeal has undergone extensive testing before its official launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)