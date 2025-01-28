Left Menu

NorthSeal Security Platform Set to Fortify North Sea Defense

Belgium has launched the NorthSeal security platform, involving six North Sea nations and NATO support, to monitor threats such as sabotage and espionage in the region. The initiative, originating in 2023, aims to ensure a secure future for the North Sea by enhancing infrastructure protection and military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:36 IST
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a bold move to bolster maritime security, Belgium has announced the operational status of the NorthSeal security platform, an initiative involving six North Sea nations with the backing of NATO. This announcement came via a statement from the Belgian federal government.

The NorthSeal platform is designed to monitor suspicious activities at sea, facilitate rapid information exchange, and coordinate swift responses to potential threats like sabotage and espionage. Paul Van Tigchelt, Belgium's Minister for the North Sea, emphasized the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure crucial for energy, internet, and communication security.

Minister Van Tigchelt declared that remaining inactive is not an option and showcased Belgium's leadership in securing the North Sea for future generations. He also called for the expansion of the agreement to include more nations and increase military presence. Initially agreed upon in 2023 by Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the UK, and Denmark, NorthSeal has undergone extensive testing before its official launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

