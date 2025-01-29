Left Menu

Finland-India Startup Synergy: A New Era of Collaboration

Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta highlighted the burgeoning collaboration between Indian and Finnish startups, emphasizing the vast opportunities available for both nations. With mutual benefits in innovation and sustainability, the ambassador pointed to Finland's robust startup ecosystem and India's expansive market potential as key drivers of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:49 IST
Finland-India Startup Synergy: A New Era of Collaboration
Finland Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta on Wednesday praised the increasing linkage between Indian and Finnish startups, citing ample opportunities for Finnish enterprises to grow within India's dynamic market.

Speaking at a startup event, Lahdevirta noted the significance of the Polar Bear Pitching session in New Delhi, marking a first in India and underscoring the evolving startup cooperation between the two countries over recent years.

Highlighting a collaboration with the Kerala startup mission, the ambassador emphasized the ongoing commercial cooperation in telecommunications, IT, and sustainability sectors, where Finnish entities are offering advanced solutions.

Lahdevirta remarked on the steady enhancement in Finland-India economic and diplomatic relations, which celebrated a 75-year milestone last year, affirming the strong and expanding ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025