Finland-India Startup Synergy: A New Era of Collaboration

Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta on Wednesday praised the increasing linkage between Indian and Finnish startups, citing ample opportunities for Finnish enterprises to grow within India's dynamic market.

Speaking at a startup event, Lahdevirta noted the significance of the Polar Bear Pitching session in New Delhi, marking a first in India and underscoring the evolving startup cooperation between the two countries over recent years.

Highlighting a collaboration with the Kerala startup mission, the ambassador emphasized the ongoing commercial cooperation in telecommunications, IT, and sustainability sectors, where Finnish entities are offering advanced solutions.

Lahdevirta remarked on the steady enhancement in Finland-India economic and diplomatic relations, which celebrated a 75-year milestone last year, affirming the strong and expanding ties.

