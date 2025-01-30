Controversial Figure Salwan Momika Fatally Shot in Stockholm

Salwan Momika, the Iraqi national who incited international outrage with Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden, was shot dead in Stockholm, according to Swedish authorities cited by CNN. The incident has prompted investigations into the potential motives, with five individuals already detained in connection with the murder, a prosecutor confirmed.

The shooting occurred just before Momika was to hear a verdict on charges of incitement to racial hatred, which has now been postponed following his death. His controversial actions, framed as protests against the Quran, sparked widespread criticism from Muslim communities globally and ignited discussions on freedom of expression, as reported by CNN.

In 2023, Momika was initially denied permission to protest by Swedish authorities, but a court later overturned the decision, citing freedom of speech. Police are now probing whether his murder might involve foreign entities, as stated by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during a briefing reported by public broadcaster SVT.

(With inputs from agencies.)