Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Seeks Japanese Investment on Four-day Japan Tour

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan aims to attract investments for the state's growing industries. Engaging Japanese investors in an interactive session, Yadav received a positive response. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's potential in various sectors, inviting investors to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Osaka, Japan: As part of a strategic move to boost investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a four-day visit to Japan. During an interactive session in Osaka, Yadav pitched investment opportunities in the state, receiving encouraging signals from Japanese investors.

An enthusiastic response was noted following discussions with both Japanese and Indian investors, as CM Yadav revealed. 'We're here to invite investors,' Yadav stated, expressing his satisfaction with the interest shown in various sectors. Notably, Hideki Sho, Director General of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Kobe, endorsed the investment potential in industries like mining, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Emphasizing the robust prospects in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav pointed to recent discoveries of diamonds and ongoing mining operations as prime investment areas, particularly highlighting a promising medical industry. The talks laid the groundwork for future collaborations, with invitations extended for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, scheduled for February 24-25, aiming to showcase the state's investment-friendly climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

