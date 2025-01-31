Imran Khan's Fight for Justice: Former PM Challenges Judiciary

In a significant development, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has penned a comprehensive 349-page letter to the country's Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin, alleging grave human rights violations, electoral fraud, and arrests targeting his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Express Tribune reports that the letter details accusations of election rigging and widespread human rights abuses, particularly focusing on events around November 26, 2024. Khan claims a large number of PTI workers were arrested in late November last year, with hospital records allegedly manipulated to distort the facts.

Khan, in his letter, criticizes the judiciary for its failure to address election fraud and human rights violations, despite numerous petitions over the past 18 months. He alleges extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances of PTI workers, calling the current government an 'unconstitutional regime' responsible for severe oppression of his party. The letter further claims that PTI offices have been demolished, and leaders subjected to brutal torture.

In a detailed account, Khan also mentions his own arrest on May 9, 2023, describing it as unlawful, occurring on the premises of the Islamabad High Court. He accuses authorities of broadcasting the arrest intentionally to provoke public outrage. Khan asserts that peaceful PTI protests were hijacked by infiltrators who incited violence, discrediting the party's demonstrations.

In response, PTI leader Shibli Faraz has dismissed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer to form a parliamentary committee, labeling it an inadequate solution. Faraz insists on establishing a judicial commission to earn public trust, emphasizing that PTI's push for dialogue aims to reduce political tensions. He criticizes the government's lack of initiative in advancing talks, despite Sharif's expressed willingness to forge ahead with dialogue and constitute a committee as a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Prime Minister Sharif, during a federal cabinet meeting, reiterated the need for talks, reminding attendees of earlier intentions to form a parliamentary committee upon PTI's request. However, a scheduled meeting was later canceled by PTI, prolonging the political deadlock. Sharif calls on PTI to return to the negotiating table to form a new committee, probing elections from both 2018 and 2024, with hopes of unearthing the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)