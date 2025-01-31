India to Join Global Leaders at French AI Action Summit

In a significant international development, French President Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit. The Indian government confirmed its participation, signaling its continued commitment to global AI engagement.

The summit, set to take place on February 10-11 at the Grand Palais in France, will attract a diverse group of stakeholders including Heads of State, international organization leaders, corporate CEOs, and civil society. This move emphasizes collaborative efforts in AI innovation.

Amidst China's DeepSeek's AI advancements, India is also forwarding its AI initiatives. Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed plans to host an open-source AI model on Indian servers, reflecting India's dedication to growing its technological infrastructure. The government is establishing a portal to provide startups and researchers access to GPUs, enhancing AI development accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)