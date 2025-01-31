Left Menu

India to Join Global Leaders at French AI Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in France. The summit, scheduled for February 10-11, will gather international leaders to discuss AI advancements. India is actively developing its own AI program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:41 IST
India to Join Global Leaders at French AI Action Summit
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant international development, French President Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit. The Indian government confirmed its participation, signaling its continued commitment to global AI engagement.

The summit, set to take place on February 10-11 at the Grand Palais in France, will attract a diverse group of stakeholders including Heads of State, international organization leaders, corporate CEOs, and civil society. This move emphasizes collaborative efforts in AI innovation.

Amidst China's DeepSeek's AI advancements, India is also forwarding its AI initiatives. Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed plans to host an open-source AI model on Indian servers, reflecting India's dedication to growing its technological infrastructure. The government is establishing a portal to provide startups and researchers access to GPUs, enhancing AI development accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025