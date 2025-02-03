IDF Offensive Claims 50 Lives in West Bank Amid Controversy

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the deaths of 50 Palestinian terrorists following an ongoing military offensive in the northern West Bank, according to The Times of Israel. The operation, which began nearly two weeks ago, has primarily targeted the areas of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tamun.

The IDF revealed that their actions resulted in the deaths of 35 gunmen in these regions, with an additional 15 killed in drone strikes. However, the military acknowledged instances of mistaken targeting, resulting in civilian casualties, including a toddler, raising concerns over the humanitarian impact of the offensive.

As part of 'Operation Iron Wall,' the IDF has reportedly detained 100 alleged terrorists and confiscated over 40 weapons. Additionally, they have neutralized more than 80 explosives and demolished 23 buildings within the Jenin refugee camp, claimed to be bases for terrorist activities.

In parallel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embarked on a trip to the United States, emphasizing the potential to further reshape Middle Eastern geopolitical landscapes through collaborative efforts with U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu expressed confidence in reinforcing security, expanding peacemaking opportunities, and advancing the Israeli-American alliance during his visit. Sunday's meeting marks Trump's first encounter with a foreign leader since his inauguration.

