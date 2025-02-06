Mob Fury: Historic Residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Vandalized in Dhaka

In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, a destructive mob invaded the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding leader, located in Dhaka, according to Dhaka Tribune. Dramatic visuals captured the scene as flames raged in parts of the house, marking a severe escalation in the protestors' demands to ban the ruling Awami League.

The clash has its roots tied to an online address by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Following her speech, calls had circulated on social media for a 'Bulldozer Procession' towards what is known as Dhanmondi-32, where the residence is located. By late Wednesday, protesters had breached the gates with an excavator to accentuate their intent to bring down the iconic house.

Protesters stormed into the property around 8 PM, fueled by social media posts inciting violence, as they left behind a trail of destruction. Not only did they vandalize sections of the house, but also used tools like hammers and crowbars to deface portraits of the revered statesman. The act brought back memories of previous violence when the same site was assaulted earlier in August, bringing to fore the ongoing tensions in the region.

