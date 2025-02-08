New Health Facility Boosts Healthcare Access in Nepal's Remote Darchula Region

A newly constructed health post in the remote Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula, funded by the Indian government's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), has officially been inaugurated. The facility, known as the Earcoat Health Post, was built at a cost of 25.36 million Nepali Rupees, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The opening ceremony was led by Daljeet Singh Dhami, Chairman of Naugad Rural Municipality, and Avinash Kumar Singh, a Counsellor at the Embassy of India. The government of India's grant under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' financed the construction of the health post and its allied facilities.

Local authorities applaud India's steadfast commitment to Nepal's development. The new infrastructure is set to significantly improve healthcare access for remote communities, benefiting over 15,000 residents. It marks a step forward in enhancing the healthcare sector in Nepal's far-western region, fostering overall development.

