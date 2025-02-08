New Health Facility Boosts Healthcare Access in Nepal's Remote Darchula Region
The newly inaugurated Earcoat Health Post in Darchula, funded by the Indian government under the High Impact Community Development Project, aims to enhance healthcare delivery for over 15,000 people in Nepal's remote regions. This initiative underscores the ongoing Nepal-India development cooperation aimed at uplifting Nepal's infrastructure and quality of life.
- Country:
- Nepal
A newly constructed health post in the remote Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula, funded by the Indian government's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), has officially been inaugurated. The facility, known as the Earcoat Health Post, was built at a cost of 25.36 million Nepali Rupees, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
The opening ceremony was led by Daljeet Singh Dhami, Chairman of Naugad Rural Municipality, and Avinash Kumar Singh, a Counsellor at the Embassy of India. The government of India's grant under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' financed the construction of the health post and its allied facilities.
Local authorities applaud India's steadfast commitment to Nepal's development. The new infrastructure is set to significantly improve healthcare access for remote communities, benefiting over 15,000 residents. It marks a step forward in enhancing the healthcare sector in Nepal's far-western region, fostering overall development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Darchula
- Nepal
- India
- Health Post
- HICDP
- Development
- Infrastructure
- Naugad
- Rural Healthcare
- Cooperation
ALSO READ
We decided to strengthen cooperation in areas like FinTech, AI, internet of things, digital public infrastructure: PM on talks with Subianto.
Education has transformed in last decade in terms of quality of learning, physical infrastructure and digital inclusion: Prez Droupadi Murmu.
Surging Success: Development and Culture of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Display at Republic Day Parade
Boosting India's Infrastructure: NPG's Strategic Evaluations
India's Republic Day: A Celebration of Heritage and Development