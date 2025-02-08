Left Menu

New Health Facility Boosts Healthcare Access in Nepal's Remote Darchula Region

The newly inaugurated Earcoat Health Post in Darchula, funded by the Indian government under the High Impact Community Development Project, aims to enhance healthcare delivery for over 15,000 people in Nepal's remote regions. This initiative underscores the ongoing Nepal-India development cooperation aimed at uplifting Nepal's infrastructure and quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:30 IST
New Health Facility Boosts Healthcare Access in Nepal's Remote Darchula Region
Officials at the launch (Photo/Indian Embassy in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A newly constructed health post in the remote Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula, funded by the Indian government's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), has officially been inaugurated. The facility, known as the Earcoat Health Post, was built at a cost of 25.36 million Nepali Rupees, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The opening ceremony was led by Daljeet Singh Dhami, Chairman of Naugad Rural Municipality, and Avinash Kumar Singh, a Counsellor at the Embassy of India. The government of India's grant under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' financed the construction of the health post and its allied facilities.

Local authorities applaud India's steadfast commitment to Nepal's development. The new infrastructure is set to significantly improve healthcare access for remote communities, benefiting over 15,000 residents. It marks a step forward in enhancing the healthcare sector in Nepal's far-western region, fostering overall development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025