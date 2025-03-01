Tensions Rise: Trump and Zelenskyy Clash at the White House
In a heated White House exchange, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, labeling his diplomatic efforts as deceitful. Russian officials praised Trump's stern stance, highlighting the ongoing tensions amid Ukraine's struggle for international support.
US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in a tense confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, accusing him of deceitfulness, Al Jazeera reported.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commended Trump and Vance for their 'miracle of restraint,' following Zelenskyy's contentious remarks. Zakharova criticized Zelenskyy for asserting that Ukraine was unsupported in 2022.
During the Oval Office meeting, Russian Security Council's Dmitry Medvedev remarked on Trump's firm position against Zelenskyy, highlighting the Ukrainian President's reluctance to endorse peace initiatives despite mounting pressures.
