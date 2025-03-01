Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Trump and Zelenskyy Clash at the White House

In a heated White House exchange, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, labeling his diplomatic efforts as deceitful. Russian officials praised Trump's stern stance, highlighting the ongoing tensions amid Ukraine's struggle for international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:19 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in a tense confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, accusing him of deceitfulness, Al Jazeera reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commended Trump and Vance for their 'miracle of restraint,' following Zelenskyy's contentious remarks. Zakharova criticized Zelenskyy for asserting that Ukraine was unsupported in 2022.

During the Oval Office meeting, Russian Security Council's Dmitry Medvedev remarked on Trump's firm position against Zelenskyy, highlighting the Ukrainian President's reluctance to endorse peace initiatives despite mounting pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

