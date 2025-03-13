Left Menu

Rising PTSD Among Young Israelis: A Nation's Silent Struggle

A study by Ben-Gurion University finds soaring PTSD rates among young Israelis post-conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. The research highlights elevated mental health challenges, citing diminished resilience and social support. Tailored policies focusing on trauma treatment and resilience-building for young adults are urgently recommended.

Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the wake of prolonged conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have identified a disturbing surge in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among young Israelis. The comprehensive study reveals a dramatic rise in PTSD rates, with individuals between the ages of 18-30 being particularly vulnerable.

The study highlights that the psychological toll is magnified by the high levels of military service, personal losses, and displacement experienced by this demographic. Before the war, 25% of young people were affected by PTSD, a figure that shot up to 42% afterward, further escalating to 60% amongst those forced from their homes, accompanied by an alarming increase in depression and loneliness.

Despite previous assumptions about the protective nature of personal resilience and social support, the current environment shows these factors have significantly declined. Researchers emphasize the need for targeted interventions and policy changes, such as resilience-building programs, mental health service expansion, and trauma-focused treatments, to effectively address these mental health challenges among young Israelis.

