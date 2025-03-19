Left Menu

Maldives Stresses Strong India Ties Amid Tourism and Diplomatic Tensions

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed emphasizes the importance of strong relations with India for the country's prosperity and security. Despite a temporary dip, India remains a crucial tourism partner. Diplomatic tensions arose from remarks against PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, but Maldives aims for positive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:47 IST
Maldives Stresses Strong India Ties Amid Tourism and Diplomatic Tensions
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed underscored the critical role of maintaining robust ties with India for the island nation's prosperity, safety, and security, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between India and Maldives in the tourism sector. He noted a recent decline in Indian tourist arrivals but confirmed India's position as the second-largest tourism market for the Maldives.

Addressing the dip in Indian tourist flow, Nasheed articulated that the prosperity and security of the Maldives heavily rely on strong India-Maldives relations, adding that tourism in both countries is complementary. He suggested that the development of India's Minicoy Islands as tourist resorts could boost Maldives tourism since travelers often explore neighboring destinations.

In response to the recent diplomatic strain following derogatory remarks made by Maldivian officials about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Nasheed indicated the importance of accommodating tourists from all regions, including China, India, and Europe. The Maldives government has distanced itself from these remarks, asserting a commitment to fostering positive and constructive dialogue with its neighbors, despite some Indian tourists' decision to cancel visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025