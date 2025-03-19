Maldives Stresses Strong India Ties Amid Tourism and Diplomatic Tensions

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed underscored the critical role of maintaining robust ties with India for the island nation's prosperity, safety, and security, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between India and Maldives in the tourism sector. He noted a recent decline in Indian tourist arrivals but confirmed India's position as the second-largest tourism market for the Maldives.

Addressing the dip in Indian tourist flow, Nasheed articulated that the prosperity and security of the Maldives heavily rely on strong India-Maldives relations, adding that tourism in both countries is complementary. He suggested that the development of India's Minicoy Islands as tourist resorts could boost Maldives tourism since travelers often explore neighboring destinations.

In response to the recent diplomatic strain following derogatory remarks made by Maldivian officials about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Nasheed indicated the importance of accommodating tourists from all regions, including China, India, and Europe. The Maldives government has distanced itself from these remarks, asserting a commitment to fostering positive and constructive dialogue with its neighbors, despite some Indian tourists' decision to cancel visits.

