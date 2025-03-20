Detained Georgetown Researcher Sparks Debate on Immigration and Free Speech

The detention of a Georgetown University researcher has reignited debate over immigration policies and free speech in the United States. Reports confirm that Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national on a student visa, was arrested by federal immigration authorities in Virginia, according to Politico.

The arrest occurs amid the Trump administration's intensified crackdown on students engaged in activism that conflicts with US foreign policy. Suri's lawyer argues that his detention is linked to his wife's Palestinian heritage and their support for Palestinian rights, which have made them targets of far-right websites.

The US Department of Homeland Security cites Suri's alleged ties to Hamas and social media activity promoting antisemitism as justification for rescinding his visa. Critics, however, claim these actions infringe upon First Amendment rights. Suri's legal case, now filed in a Virginia federal court, underscores the ongoing controversy surrounding immigration enforcement and political expression.

