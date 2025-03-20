Netanyahu Accuses 'Leftist Deep State' Amidst Legal Battles and Protests

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the 'leftist Deep State' of manipulating the judiciary against him, according to The Times of Israel. He suggested that similar tactics are used in both America and Israel to undermine right-wing leaders through legal channels.

Netanyahu initially posted this on his official account on platform X, then deleted it and reposted from his personal account. This comes as two suspects were questioned in a probe investigating potential financial links between Qatar and Netanyahu's aides.

The legal tension coincides with the government's controversial plans to strengthen political control over the judiciary and fire top officials, sparking protests. President Isaac Herzog, however, assured citizens of the judiciary's integrity and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)