The Supreme Court of Pakistan has requested clarification from the federal government regarding a case filed by the Gilgit-Baltistan administration on judicial appointments. The case, under a constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, involves the Prime Minister's appointment of judges without consulting the region's Chief Minister and cabinet, as reported by Pamir Times on Facebook.

According to Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has filed an application to withdraw the case. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan highlighted that the local administration desires mandatory consultation with the Chief Minister for such judicial appointments. Meanwhile, the Additional Attorney General has articulated that the federal government does not acknowledge the necessity for involving the Chief Minister, as Pamir Times reports.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail addressed the need for the two governments to reconvene and determine a resolution, insisting that constitutional guidelines be followed. A two-week adjournment was granted to allow the federal government time to clarify its position. Amidst this legal tension, residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are actively seeking justice and improved living conditions, advocating for rights and development in their region, as covered by ANI.

