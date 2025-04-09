Escalating Tariff Tensions: China Warns Citizens Against US Travel Amid Trade Disputes

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against visiting the United States. This announcement comes as China-US economic and trade relationships become increasingly strained, raising concerns about domestic security risks for Chinese travelers, Global Times reports.

Effective April 10, China's tariff on US goods will jump from 34% to 84%. This move follows a steep increase by the US, which raised tariffs on Chinese products to 104%. The escalation follows threats by President Donald Trump of an additional 50% tariff should China maintain its 34% increase, per Al Jazeera.

Trump's stance reflects a broader tit-for-tat dynamic after Beijing's retaliatory measures led to talks of further negotiations being suspended if changes weren't made within 24 hours. These developments highlight intensified economic friction that has troubled financial markets.

Sunday saw Trump threatening more severe tariffs after China imposed its 34% hike, describing US actions as reciprocal. China's Ministry of Commerce labeled the US tariffs 'groundless' and accused Washington of bullying tactics, according to an official statement relayed by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)