Extradition of Mumbai Attacks Accused Signals Strong Message to Pakistan

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, underscores India’s determination to bring terrorists to justice, sending a potent message to Pakistan. Remanded to the NIA by a Delhi court, Rana faces serious charges amidst ongoing concerns about Pakistan's role as a terrorism hub.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:37 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been heralded as a stern message to Pakistan regarding its terrorism stance. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that despite Islamabad's efforts, its reputation as a terrorism epicenter remains intact.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, was remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by a Delhi court. The court noted that plans for attacks potentially extended across multiple cities, showcasing the transnational scale of the conspiracy.

Rana faces charges under various sections, including waging war, committing terrorist acts, and murder, bringing to light serious national security concerns. The court has approved 18 days of police custody, highlighting the need for thorough interrogation to unravel the intricate plot.

