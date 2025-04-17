India Responds to US F-1 Visa Concerns Amidst Mass Deportations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that the Indian government is monitoring recent communications from the US regarding F-1 visa status among Indian students. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the government's awareness and ongoing investigation into these visa issues.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh disclosed that 55 Indian nationals have been deported by the US since January, having returned to India through Panama. A CNN report highlighted a significant deportation event, where 104 Indians were flown back on a military aircraft, marking a notable step in US deportation policy.

Former President Donald Trump, in his CPAC address, mentioned these deportations, framing them as a restoration of government control. Reports indicate that deported migrants were held in Panama under strict conditions before repatriation, as part of a broader deportation strategy involving Latin American cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)