Left Menu

India Responds to US F-1 Visa Concerns Amidst Mass Deportations

The Indian government is closely monitoring US communications regarding Indian students’ F-1 visa status, amid reports of deportations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirms its awareness and Indian nationals facing visa challenges. The US deported 104 Indians, with the longest-distance flight utilizing military aircraft, reflecting increasing deportation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:36 IST
India Responds to US F-1 Visa Concerns Amidst Mass Deportations
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that the Indian government is monitoring recent communications from the US regarding F-1 visa status among Indian students. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the government's awareness and ongoing investigation into these visa issues.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh disclosed that 55 Indian nationals have been deported by the US since January, having returned to India through Panama. A CNN report highlighted a significant deportation event, where 104 Indians were flown back on a military aircraft, marking a notable step in US deportation policy.

Former President Donald Trump, in his CPAC address, mentioned these deportations, framing them as a restoration of government control. Reports indicate that deported migrants were held in Panama under strict conditions before repatriation, as part of a broader deportation strategy involving Latin American cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025