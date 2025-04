India's Commitment to IMEC Amid Regional Conflicts: A Modern-Day Silk Route?

Amid simmering regional tensions, India remains steadfast in its commitment to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Addressing journalists during a special briefing concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, Misri emphasized that despite apparent stagnation due to regional conflicts, collaboration with select partners is ongoing.

Misri highlighted that the signing of the initial IMEC framework in September 2023 came at a time when partners faced urgent regional issues. This delayed immediate groundwork; however, Misri assured that individual countries continue to engage in detailed discussions to finalize the agreement's implementation. The IMEC will connect India, the Gulf, and Europe through a comprehensive transport network designed to enhance economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that IMEC is poised to significantly reduce logistics costs, cut transportation time, and create seamless trade linkages, dubbing it a 'modern-day Silk Route.' Meanwhile, Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will also cover discussions on Russia-Ukraine relations, highlighting Saudi Arabia's role as a mediator, a position India supports in hopes of fostering peace and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)