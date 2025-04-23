US VP JD Vance Offers Unwavering Support to India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

US Vice President JD Vance, currently on an official visit to India, expressed strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam while addressing the media on Wednesday. He offered condolences to the victims and assured full US assistance to India. According to a video broadcast by Russia Today, Vance extended sympathy to the affected people of Kashmir, stating, "I want to issue our condolences to the people of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack."

Vance highlighted ongoing communication between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump regarding the incident, saying, "The President's already spoken with Prime Minister Modi. I believe I'll be speaking with him later this afternoon, and obviously, we're providing whatever assistance and help we can provide to the government, to the people of India." Vance and his wife, Usha, shared their condolences on social media, reflecting on the country's beauty and lamenting the tragedy.

Earlier, President Trump reached out to PM Modi to express the US's solidarity and condemnation of the Islamist terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Modi acknowledged Trump's support, emphasizing India's resolve to pursue justice for the attack's perpetrators. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also signaled strong US support for India. The attack marks one of the largest terrorist incidents since the 2019 repeal of Article 370, prompting increased security and search operations in the area, leading to calls for a Jammu bandh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)