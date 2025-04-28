Left Menu

United in Grief: Warsaw's Indian Community Honors Pahalgam Attack Victims

In Warsaw, members of the Indian community gathered at Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha for special prayers to mourn the victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This act of solidarity reflects their unity during national crises. India's response includes diplomatic and visa restrictions against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:56 IST
United in Grief: Warsaw's Indian Community Honors Pahalgam Attack Victims
Indian community in Warsaw pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a poignant display of unity and grief, Warsaw's Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha conducted prayers to honor victims of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Hindu Mandir performed a "Garud Puran Path," and the Gurudwara offered an 'Ardaas' in memory of the deceased.

The ceremonies were attended by heads and members of various Indian diaspora groups in Warsaw, such as the Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, and Punjabi associations. The turnout underscored the strong bonds within the Indian community abroad, exemplified by their collective response to a national tragedy.

Following the April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, India has initiated stringent retaliatory actions against Pakistan. Measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari Check Post, alongside expelling Pakistani diplomats.

Additionally, India's government has called for the cessation of visa services for Pakistani nationals. All existing Pakistani visas are to be revoked by April 27, 2025, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, marking a significant diplomatic stance against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

