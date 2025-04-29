Left Menu

Historic Exposition of Sacred Buddha Relic Marks UN Vesak Day 2025 in Vietnam

For the first time, the sacred Buddha Relic of Sarnath will be showcased in Vietnam during the UN Vesak Day 2025 celebrations. This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, highlights an important cultural exchange between India and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:28 IST
Historic Exposition of Sacred Buddha Relic Marks UN Vesak Day 2025 in Vietnam
Representative Image (Image/Mahabodhi Society of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), will host a groundbreaking event as the sacred Buddha Relic from Sarnath is transported to Vietnam for the first time. The exposition coincides with the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 celebrations, an occasion of international significance.

On April 30, 2025, the relic will be ceremoniously moved from the Mulagandha Kuti Vihara in Sarnath to Delhi, and subsequently escorted to Ho Chi Minh City by a special Indian Air Force aircraft on May 1, 2025. This delegation will include esteemed Buddhist leaders and the Indian Minister of Minority Affairs, reflecting the reverence and protocol surrounding the event.

The relic will be displayed at various revered sites in Vietnam, encouraging a cultural dialogue that highlights the historical and spiritual connections through exhibitions. This intersection of heritage, and modernity is further explored with digital restorations of ancient Buddhist art and collaborative exhibitions between Indian and Vietnamese institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025