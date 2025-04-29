Historic Exposition of Sacred Buddha Relic Marks UN Vesak Day 2025 in Vietnam
For the first time, the sacred Buddha Relic of Sarnath will be showcased in Vietnam during the UN Vesak Day 2025 celebrations. This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, highlights an important cultural exchange between India and Vietnam.
The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), will host a groundbreaking event as the sacred Buddha Relic from Sarnath is transported to Vietnam for the first time. The exposition coincides with the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 celebrations, an occasion of international significance.
On April 30, 2025, the relic will be ceremoniously moved from the Mulagandha Kuti Vihara in Sarnath to Delhi, and subsequently escorted to Ho Chi Minh City by a special Indian Air Force aircraft on May 1, 2025. This delegation will include esteemed Buddhist leaders and the Indian Minister of Minority Affairs, reflecting the reverence and protocol surrounding the event.
The relic will be displayed at various revered sites in Vietnam, encouraging a cultural dialogue that highlights the historical and spiritual connections through exhibitions. This intersection of heritage, and modernity is further explored with digital restorations of ancient Buddhist art and collaborative exhibitions between Indian and Vietnamese institutions.
