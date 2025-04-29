Left Menu

Israel's Youthful Surge: Population Milestones on 77th Independence Day

As Israel celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the population has reached 10.094 million, with the majority being young. The country's high birth rate and steady immigration have contributed to significant growth. Israel now hosts 45% of the world's Jewish population, marking a historical demographic shift.

Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
On the cusp of its 77th Independence Day, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reports a robust population growth to 10.094 million, revealing a youthful demographic. The surge includes 7.73 million Jews, 2.11 million Arabs, and 248,000 foreigners, showcasing a diverse society with significant young populations.

This milestone reflects a 1.4% growth rate, driven by 174,000 births and 28,000 immigrants, despite 50,000 deaths and an outflow of 56,000 Israelis overseas. The data hints at a nation transformed since its 1948 founding with just 806,000 citizens, now representing 45% of the global Jewish community.

Israel's societal fabric is youthful, with 27% under 14 and a third in the 18-20 age bracket. The birth rate is among the highest in developed nations, fostering growth alongside immigration. As Israel evolves from an immigrant society to homegrown generations, its population continues to expand rapidly, predicted to reach 15.2 million by its centenary.

