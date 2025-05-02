Israel's President Honors Pope Francis at Vatican Embassy
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Vatican Embassy to sign a condolence book for Pope Francis. Herzog expressed condolences to global Catholic communities and hoped for prayers to free hostages. He emphasized the need for justice, peace, and compassion in line with the Hebrew prophets' spiritual legacy.
In Tel Aviv, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Vatican Embassy on Friday morning to pay his respects following the passing of Pope Francis. Herzog signed a condolence book officially opened in honor of the late Pope, extending his sympathies to Catholic communities in the Holy Land and worldwide.
President Herzog expressed hope that Pope Francis's prayers for the release of hostages would soon be realized. Emphasizing a global call for justice and peace, Herzog highlighted the need to overcome cruelty and uphold a shared spiritual legacy of compassion and understanding.
The President wrote, "May his prayers for justice and peace be realized promptly in the immediate release of Israel's hostages, who are being cruelly held in a glaring crime against humanity, ethics, and God. Let us work towards eradicating hatred and extremism and embracing compassion, reflecting the spirit of the Hebrew prophets."
