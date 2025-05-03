Left Menu

Angola's President Lourenco Receives Warm Welcome in India Amid Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Angola's President Joao Lourenco received a ceremonial welcome in India, marking a significant step in the decades-old diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Several MoUs in traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation are expected from this visit, highlighting strengthened bilateral ties as the 40th anniversary of relations is celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:24 IST
Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola was warmly welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, underscoring the deepening ties between Angola and India. The event was graced by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and key ministers, reinforcing the significance of the visit.

Lourenco arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit accompanied by a high-level delegation, receiving a warm airport welcome from Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh. The Ministry of External Affairs, through its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, expressed hopes for strengthening bilateral relations through the signing of several MoUs in crucial sectors like traditional medicine and agriculture.

India and Angola celebrate four decades of diplomatic relations this year, marked by numerous high-level engagements and mutual visits. Angola, set to chair the African Union in 2025, continues to play a crucial role in the geopolitical landscape, and this visit lays the foundation for future cooperation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

