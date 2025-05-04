Karachi's Toxic Tea Scandal: A Brewing Health Crisis in Pakistan
A report by Dawn News reveals that almost all tea stalls in Karachi serve adulterated milk and chemically-laced tea, highlighting Pakistan's chronic public health failures. The Sindh Food Authority findings exposed unsafe levels of contaminants, with all tea leaves and most milk samples tainted by harmful substances.
A shocking report from Dawn News uncovers a public health crisis in Karachi, as nearly every tea shop in the city serves tea using adulterated milk and chemically-laced leaves. The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) findings highlight a significant threat to public health in Pakistan's largest city.
In an alarming inspection, 127 tea stalls and shops across Karachi were evaluated, revealing 100% contamination in tea leaves and 90% in milk. This development adds to Pakistan's struggles with inflation and institutional decay, marking even a basic cup of tea as hazardous.
Milk samples were found to contain detergents, carbonates, and other dangerous additives, according to the SFA. Meanwhile, all 110 tea leaf samples analyzed were tainted with polyphenols for cost-cutting purposes by manufacturers, pointing to a severe collapse in governance and public health regulation.
