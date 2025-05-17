Trump Claims Role as Peace Broker in India-Pakistan Tensions

In a recent interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for achieving peace between India and Pakistan, citing trade as a means to defuse intensifying tensions. Trump's comments followed heightened friction after India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites.

During the interview, Trump described the cessation of hostilities as a significant achievement in foreign policy, declaring it a greater success than typically acknowledged. He elaborated on the severity of the situation, suggesting that both nations were on the verge of a dangerous escalation involving nuclear arms.

Trump emphasized the critical nature of preventing a nuclear conflict, noting that the neighboring countries came alarmingly close to it. He reiterated the role of trade discussions in facilitating peace and reinforced the potential scale of disaster averted through diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)