Trump Claims Role as Peace Broker in India-Pakistan Tensions

US President Donald Trump asserted his influence in resolving tensions between India and Pakistan, crediting his trade strategy for cooling hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Trump highlighted the cessation of potential conflict following India's Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the gravity of averted nuclear threats.

US President Donald Trump (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a recent interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for achieving peace between India and Pakistan, citing trade as a means to defuse intensifying tensions. Trump's comments followed heightened friction after India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites.

During the interview, Trump described the cessation of hostilities as a significant achievement in foreign policy, declaring it a greater success than typically acknowledged. He elaborated on the severity of the situation, suggesting that both nations were on the verge of a dangerous escalation involving nuclear arms.

Trump emphasized the critical nature of preventing a nuclear conflict, noting that the neighboring countries came alarmingly close to it. He reiterated the role of trade discussions in facilitating peace and reinforced the potential scale of disaster averted through diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

