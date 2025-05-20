Left Menu

Putin and Trump Hail Productive Exchange Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin described a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump as highly productive. The two leaders discussed a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Both expressed readiness to resume direct talks and seek a ceasefire. Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to peace and the need for Ukrainian cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized his extensive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump as exceptionally productive, particularly concerning the Ukraine crisis. The dialogue emphasized the shared commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Putin expressed gratitude to the U.S. for facilitating resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to a peace agreement. He highlighted Trump's support for ending hostilities.

The Russian leader detailed plans for drafting a memorandum with Ukraine, including potential ceasefire provisions, indicating a constructive path forward. Putin stressed that Ukrainian openness is crucial for a successful outcome to these renewed peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

