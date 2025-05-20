Putin and Trump Hail Productive Exchange Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized his extensive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump as exceptionally productive, particularly concerning the Ukraine crisis. The dialogue emphasized the shared commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Putin expressed gratitude to the U.S. for facilitating resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to a peace agreement. He highlighted Trump's support for ending hostilities.

The Russian leader detailed plans for drafting a memorandum with Ukraine, including potential ceasefire provisions, indicating a constructive path forward. Putin stressed that Ukrainian openness is crucial for a successful outcome to these renewed peace efforts.

