Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomatic Mission to the Netherlands

In a notable diplomatic encounter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a two-day official tour in the Netherlands, aimed at strengthening the strategic bond between the two nations. The engagement involved high-profile discussions with Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, focusing on cooperation in trade, technology, and defense sectors.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs statement, this visit on May 19-20, 2025, was marked by a mutual commitment to enhancing ties through regular high-level interactions. Minister Jaishankar conveyed India's gratitude for the Netherlands' solidarity in counter-terrorism. Deliberations further included reviewing bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues.

Discussions were productive, covering various sectors including trade, science, and health. Emerging areas like digital technology, semiconductors, AI, and green hydrogen were prominently featured. The visit also involved dialogue with Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, fortifying defense collaboration prospects. Engagements with the Indian diaspora and strategic thinkers underscored India's growing global influence.

