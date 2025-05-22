Baloch National Movement Decries 'Slow Genocide' in Balochistan

Hakeem Baloch, a representative of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, described ongoing events in Balochistan as a 'slow genocide' executed by Pakistani military forces and government authorities. In an interview with ANI, Baloch detailed enforced disappearances, suppression of peaceful protests, and rising resistance from the local population.

Over 20,000 people in the region have reportedly vanished due to actions by Pakistani forces, with families considering themselves lucky if they are able to recover the bodies of missing relatives. Hakeem Baloch specifically criticized the targeting of peaceful advocates, including Maharang Baloch and Bebarg Zehri, emphasizing that their advocacy for civil rights led to unjust detentions.

Despite the repression, Baloch highlighted that the struggle continues, led by a new generation. He also condemned the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, arguing that it displaces communities and offers no benefits to locals while benefiting Chinese and Pakistani interests. Making an appeal to the international community, Baloch called for recognition of their rights as per the UN Charter and advocated for global support, especially from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)