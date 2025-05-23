Left Menu

Baloch Leader Criticizes Global Silence, Calls Pakistan 'Military-Operated Enterprise'

Mehran Marri accuses Pakistan of unlawfully occupying Balochistan and criticizes global indifference. He highlights systematic violations of local rights and condemns military control and media censorship. Marri supports India's anti-terror Operation Sindoor and urges long-term strategies for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:28 IST
Baloch leader Mehran Marri. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a searing interview with ANI, Baloch leader Mehran Marri has accused Pakistan of illegally occupying Balochistan since 1948, transforming the region into a militarized zone plagued by systemic rights abuses. Marri critiques global selective activism, contrasting the world's focus on Ukraine and Palestine with its neglect of Balochistan.

Marri claims that Balochistan was a sovereign state until forcibly annexed by Pakistan on March 28, 1948, just nine months after its declaration of independence. He asserts that international silence persists due to geopolitical factors, emphasizing that Pakistan functions as a military-run entity where generals dictate various sectors, including real estate and agriculture.

He further denounces Pakistan's 'establishment,' a coalition of military, legislative, and judicial powers, accusing it of suppressing dissent. Marri described Pakistan as an 'open-air prison,' where civil liberties for Baloch residents are virtually non-existent. He condemns enforced disappearances and media censorship as tools maintaining military dominance.

Marri highlights economic exploitation, noting that Balochistan's natural riches are extracted while locals live in poverty. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is labeled a resource extraction tool. Despite these challenges, Marri expressed hope that China may reassess its involvement. He supports India's recent Operation Sindoor against terrorist networks in Pakistan and PoJK, calling it a pivotal and overdue step, and advocates for its continuation, likening it to America's anti-terrorism strategies post-9/11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

