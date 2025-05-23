All-Party Indian Delegation Advocates Anti-Terrorism in Russia Visit
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, met with Russian officials, stressing India's united front against terrorism. They discussed diplomatic ties and Operation Sindoor. Visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, the delegation aims to project India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism globally.
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow on Friday. They were welcomed by Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and other members of the State Duma.
Key members of the delegation included Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri. The visit also involved a meeting with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The delegation aims to highlight India's steadfast opposition to terrorism, a message that will be conveyed during their visits to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain. The mission, including Operation Sindoor, underscores India's efforts to unify international partners against terrorism.
