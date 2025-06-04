MP Supriya Sule Leads All-Party Delegation in Egypt: Strengthening Global Anti-Terror Ties

Concluding its pivotal diplomatic mission, the all-party parliamentary delegation headed by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule wrapped up its four-nation tour in Egypt, following strategic visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar. This visit aimed to reinforce India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

In Cairo, Supriya Sule expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for their trust and support. She noted that all international counterparts met during the tour have voiced their opposition to terrorism, aligning with India and supporting its diplomatic efforts, such as Operation Sindoor. This initiative emerged in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The delegation interacted with top leaders and opinion-makers, underscoring India's unified stand against terrorism. On Tuesday, the delegation met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who condemned the Pahalgam attack and emphasized the need to enhance economic ties to complement the strong political relations between India and Egypt.