HRCP Raises Alarm Over Balochistan's Controversial Anti-Terrorism Amendment

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced significant concerns regarding the newly passed Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act 2025 by the Balochistan Assembly. They argue that, although national security remains crucial, the law gives excessive authority for preventive detention up to three months without charges, which they regard as a direct violation of fundamental liberties.

HRCP warns that this legislation poses a substantial threat to basic human rights, including liberty, due process, and safeguards against arbitrary detention. The commission criticizes the empowerment of security agencies to order detentions and conduct investigations led by joint teams, highlighting the involvement of military personnel in oversight boards as a concerning blurring of accountability between civilian and military law enforcement.

Moreover, HRCP raises alarms over the unchecked powers granted to law enforcement to search, arrest, and seize materials, potentially leading to misuse. The commission urges the Balochistan government to align the law with Pakistan's Constitution and international human rights obligations, specifically referencing Article 10 and commitments under the ICCPR. Provisions for fair trials and media freedom remain essential in addressing historical abuses against the Baloch community.

(With inputs from agencies.)