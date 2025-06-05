India Strengthens EU Ties Amid Global Push Against Terrorism
India's all-party delegation to Brussels, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, effectively communicated India's anti-terrorism stance to EU and Belgian leaders. Marking a strategic push post-Operation Sindoor, the visit bolstered cooperation against cross-border terrorism and laid groundwork for future summits with the EU.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant diplomatic endeavor, an all-party Indian delegation has successfully reinforced India's anti-terrorism agenda with European Union (EU) leaders during a visit to Brussels. This visit, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, focused on addressing concerns of cross-border terrorism with representatives from both the EU and Belgium.
India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, emphasized the success of the mission, noting the delegation's tenacious schedule comprising over 10 meetings in merely one and a half days. The discussions were aimed at presenting India's stance on cross-border terrorism and the outcomes of Operation Sindoor, culminating in robust support for India's zero-tolerance stance from European interlocutors.
Looking forward, India anticipates further strengthening strategic ties with European counterparts, with plans for a summit with the EU on the horizon. Meanwhile, engagements with Belgium are set to continue, following a fruitful economic mission led by Princess Astrid to India. Both India and Europe share a mutual interest in counteracting terrorism and nurturing closer bilateral relations.
ALSO READ
Dancing with Diplomacy: American CEOs Follow Trump Abroad
Diplomacy on the Fairway: Ramaphosa's High-Stakes White House Visit
Agra Artisans Craft Mosaic of PM Modi to Honor Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: A Message Beyond Borders
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor