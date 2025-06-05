Left Menu

India Strengthens EU Ties Amid Global Push Against Terrorism

India's all-party delegation to Brussels, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, effectively communicated India's anti-terrorism stance to EU and Belgian leaders. Marking a strategic push post-Operation Sindoor, the visit bolstered cooperation against cross-border terrorism and laid groundwork for future summits with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:35 IST
India Strengthens EU Ties Amid Global Push Against Terrorism
India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, an all-party Indian delegation has successfully reinforced India's anti-terrorism agenda with European Union (EU) leaders during a visit to Brussels. This visit, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, focused on addressing concerns of cross-border terrorism with representatives from both the EU and Belgium.

India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, emphasized the success of the mission, noting the delegation's tenacious schedule comprising over 10 meetings in merely one and a half days. The discussions were aimed at presenting India's stance on cross-border terrorism and the outcomes of Operation Sindoor, culminating in robust support for India's zero-tolerance stance from European interlocutors.

Looking forward, India anticipates further strengthening strategic ties with European counterparts, with plans for a summit with the EU on the horizon. Meanwhile, engagements with Belgium are set to continue, following a fruitful economic mission led by Princess Astrid to India. Both India and Europe share a mutual interest in counteracting terrorism and nurturing closer bilateral relations.

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025