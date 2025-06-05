India Strengthens EU Ties Amid Global Push Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, an all-party Indian delegation has successfully reinforced India's anti-terrorism agenda with European Union (EU) leaders during a visit to Brussels. This visit, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, focused on addressing concerns of cross-border terrorism with representatives from both the EU and Belgium.

India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, emphasized the success of the mission, noting the delegation's tenacious schedule comprising over 10 meetings in merely one and a half days. The discussions were aimed at presenting India's stance on cross-border terrorism and the outcomes of Operation Sindoor, culminating in robust support for India's zero-tolerance stance from European interlocutors.

Looking forward, India anticipates further strengthening strategic ties with European counterparts, with plans for a summit with the EU on the horizon. Meanwhile, engagements with Belgium are set to continue, following a fruitful economic mission led by Princess Astrid to India. Both India and Europe share a mutual interest in counteracting terrorism and nurturing closer bilateral relations.