UAE Leadership Extends Condolences to Saudi King

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and other top UAE leaders sent messages of condolence to Saudi King Salman following the death of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud, showing solidarity and strong ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:07 IST
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gesture of solidarity, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed his condolences to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, following the death of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

Echoing the President's sentiment, UAE's Vice President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended their sympathy to the Saudi monarch.

This series of communications underscores the enduring relationship and mutual respect between the leadership of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, even in times of grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

