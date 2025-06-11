UAE Leadership Extends Condolences to Saudi King

In a gesture of solidarity, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed his condolences to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, following the death of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

Echoing the President's sentiment, UAE's Vice President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended their sympathy to the Saudi monarch.

This series of communications underscores the enduring relationship and mutual respect between the leadership of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, even in times of grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)