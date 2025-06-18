Trump Claims Peace Mediation Between India and Pakistan Amid Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his assertion of mediating peace between India and Pakistan during the ongoing Operation Sindoor, claiming he halted hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations. Trump commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "fantastic man."

Speaking at a flagpole installation event at the White House's South Lawn, Trump recounted telephone conversations with Modi discussing trade possibilities while asserting he prevented a war. The President's remarks came ahead of an expected meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, whom Trump credited with influencing peace from Pakistan's side.

India, however, refutes any US mediation claims, stating that the decision to de-escalate was agreed directly between India and Pakistan through established military communication channels. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's targeted response against terrorism and conveyed that India does not accept foreign mediation.

