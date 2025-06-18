Left Menu

Trump Claims Peace Mediation Between India and Pakistan Amid Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump claimed credit for soothing tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized US support against terrorism. However, India clarifies that peace talks occurred directly between India and Pakistan, rejecting US mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:07 IST
Trump Claims Peace Mediation Between India and Pakistan Amid Operation Sindoor
US President Donald Trump. (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his assertion of mediating peace between India and Pakistan during the ongoing Operation Sindoor, claiming he halted hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations. Trump commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "fantastic man."

Speaking at a flagpole installation event at the White House's South Lawn, Trump recounted telephone conversations with Modi discussing trade possibilities while asserting he prevented a war. The President's remarks came ahead of an expected meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, whom Trump credited with influencing peace from Pakistan's side.

India, however, refutes any US mediation claims, stating that the decision to de-escalate was agreed directly between India and Pakistan through established military communication channels. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's targeted response against terrorism and conveyed that India does not accept foreign mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025