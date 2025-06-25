UKPNP Sounds Alarm on Human Rights Abuses in PoJK and PoGB at UNHRC Session

During the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) raised serious concerns about mounting human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).

UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri condemned the repression of political activists and media in these regions, citing the jailing of National Action Committee leaders without basic rights, extrajudicial killings, and harassment of victims' families.

Spokesperson Nasir Aziz Khan called for global attention to combat extremism and state repression, urging the UNHRC to initiate a fact-finding mission and demanding Pakistan compensate displaced families affected by hostile actions and extremist activities.

