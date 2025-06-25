UKPNP Sounds Alarm on Human Rights Abuses in PoJK and PoGB at UNHRC Session
At the 59th UNHRC session in Geneva, UKPNP leaders highlighted escalating human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied regions, calling attention to a crackdown on dissent and extremist activities. They urged a UN fact-finding mission and demanded justice for political activists, media, and displaced families.
- Country:
- Switzerland
During the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) raised serious concerns about mounting human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).
UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri condemned the repression of political activists and media in these regions, citing the jailing of National Action Committee leaders without basic rights, extrajudicial killings, and harassment of victims' families.
Spokesperson Nasir Aziz Khan called for global attention to combat extremism and state repression, urging the UNHRC to initiate a fact-finding mission and demanding Pakistan compensate displaced families affected by hostile actions and extremist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UKPNP
- UNHRC
- human rights
- PoJK
- PoGB
- Pakistan
- extremism
- protest
- media repression
- political activists
ALSO READ
Pakistani Extradited for ISIS-Inspired Plot: A Threat Thwarted
Pakistan's Stern Warning Spurs Afghan Repatriation
Congress Demands Clarity on Post-Pahalgam Policy with China and Pakistan
Omar Abdullah Highlights Development Amidst Pakistan's Disruption Efforts
Influential YouTuber Among Five Booked for Rape in Pakistan