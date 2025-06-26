Pashtun Advocate Calls for UN Action: Human Rights Violations in Pakistan Spotlighted
During the UN Human Rights Council session, activist Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi highlighted severe human rights abuses against the Pashtun community in Pakistan. He criticized military aggression and called for international intervention, condemning enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and resource exploitation by the Pakistani military.
At the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Pashtun rights advocate Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi voiced strong concerns over the continuous human rights abuses against the Pashtun community in Pakistan.
Afridi criticized the ongoing military aggression, including over 40 drone strikes that have devastated civilian populations, particularly impacting children, women, and the elderly in the former FATA region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The activist condemned the detention and torture of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders and highlighted enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, calling for UN intervention to investigate and address these human rights violations by the Pakistani state.
