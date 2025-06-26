Emirates National Schools Marks Milestone with 18th Cohort Graduation

Abu Dhabi, UAE, June 26 (ANI/WAM) – The Emirates National Schools celebrated the graduation of its 18th cohort of 664 students under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister. The ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi and honored the school's dual local and international achievements.

A featured short film chronicled the remarkable journey of the institution, cementing its reputation as a premier educational establishment. Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors, lauded the continuous support from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in propelling the national education system forward.

He praised Sheikh Mansour's patronage, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping students who are deeply connected to their national identity and equipped for the knowledge-based economy. Recent advancements include the introduction of Technical and Vocational Training Centres and enhanced collaboration with parents and community institutions.

