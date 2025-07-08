Left Menu

Kenya: 11 killed, over 500 arrested in nationwide anti-government protests

As per CNN, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, primarily young Kenyans, who expressed their anger and frustration over the corruption allegations, police brutality, and reports of enforced disappearances targeting critics of the government on the 35th anniversary of the 1990 Saba Saba pro-democracy movement.

ANI | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:26 IST
Kenya: 11 killed, over 500 arrested in nationwide anti-government protests
A riot police officer stands near protestors (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

At least 11 people were killed and more than 500 detained during anti-government protests across Kenya, CNN reported, citing the country's National Police Service on Monday (local time). As per CNN, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, primarily young Kenyans, who expressed their anger and frustration over the corruption allegations, police brutality, and reports of enforced disappearances targeting critics of the government on the 35th anniversary of the 1990 Saba Saba pro-democracy movement.

The word "Saba Saba" in Kiswahili means "seven seven", referencing the date when the protest took place on July 7, 1990. Police reported that 11 civilians were injured during the demonstrations, though the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) placed the number at 29, while a total of 567 people were arrested, police confirmed, as reported by CNN.

The protests are part of a broader wave of unrest that began last year following the introduction of a controversial finance bill that raised taxes amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Although the government scrapped the bill in June 2024 due to public pressure, public outrage has continued to grow, especially after the recent deaths of a teacher in police custody and an unarmed street vendor shot by police, as reported by CNN.

At least 16 people were killed and hundreds wounded during similar protests last month, and dozens more have died in anti-tax demonstrations since early 2024. On Monday, demonstrations took place in multiple regions of Kenya, with large crowds gathering to commemorate the July 7, 1990, Saba Saba protest. In Nairobi, security forces clashed with demonstrators near major government buildings, including the Parliament and the President's residence, which had been heavily barricaded in anticipation of unrest, CNN reported.

In a statement released on Monday night, Kenya's National Police Service announced that all reported incidents of violence and misconduct would be investigated in accordance with legal procedures. The government crackdown followed a Sunday raid on the offices of the Kenyan Human Rights Commission, allegedly by state-backed operatives. The attackers reportedly disrupted a press conference held by mothers demanding an end to arbitrary arrests, disappearances, and killings of protestors ahead of the Saba Saba anniversary, CNN reported.

Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen earlier stated that security agencies were on high alert to prevent criminals from infiltrating peaceful marches and causing unrest. He previously labelled last month's protests as "terrorism disguised as dissent", a remark that further fuelled public outrage, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025