Yamaha Motor Unveils New Logo in Celebration of 70 Years of Innovation

Yamaha Motor is celebrating its 70th anniversary and has launched a new company logo, symbolizing a renewed start for the iconic motorbike manufacturer. The new logo, introduced by President Motofumi Shitara, prominently features the tuning forks, representing the company's foundational link to musical instrument engineering.

Originating from a music instrument company, Yamaha leveraged its advanced metalworking technologies to pioneer its first motorbike, the YA-1. Akito Matsuo highlights the company's historical journey from musical instruments to motorbikes, emphasizing the role of high-level metal processing in their early successes and the significant breakthroughs in motorbike racing.

President Shitara emphasized Yamaha's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. In line with the theme of the three tuning forks, representing production, sales, and technology, Yamaha aims to develop products that contribute to a livable environment through CO2 reduction and enriching infrastructure. The company is set to continue its pioneering efforts in engineering while addressing global challenges.

