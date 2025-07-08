Left Menu

Yamaha Motor Unveils New Logo in Celebration of 70 Years of Innovation

Yamaha Motor marks its 70th anniversary by introducing a new logo, symbolizing a fresh start. Rooted in musical instrument engineering, the company aims to blend production, sales, and engineering for global growth, while addressing environmental challenges with innovative products and infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:40 IST
Yamaha Motor Unveils New Logo in Celebration of 70 Years of Innovation
A Yamaha bike (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yamaha Motor is celebrating its 70th anniversary and has launched a new company logo, symbolizing a renewed start for the iconic motorbike manufacturer. The new logo, introduced by President Motofumi Shitara, prominently features the tuning forks, representing the company's foundational link to musical instrument engineering.

Originating from a music instrument company, Yamaha leveraged its advanced metalworking technologies to pioneer its first motorbike, the YA-1. Akito Matsuo highlights the company's historical journey from musical instruments to motorbikes, emphasizing the role of high-level metal processing in their early successes and the significant breakthroughs in motorbike racing.

President Shitara emphasized Yamaha's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. In line with the theme of the three tuning forks, representing production, sales, and technology, Yamaha aims to develop products that contribute to a livable environment through CO2 reduction and enriching infrastructure. The company is set to continue its pioneering efforts in engineering while addressing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025