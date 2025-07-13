Moscow-Pyongyang Ties Deepen Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coastal city of Wonsan on Saturday, indicating a strengthening of ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. Russia's foreign ministry shared images of the meeting, evidencing the growing rapport between the two nations.

According to reports, Lavrov, who began his three-day visit to North Korea on Friday, participated in discussions with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. During a subsequent press conference, Lavrov revealed both countries shared perspectives on the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, with North Korea affirming its support for Russia's military operations.

The visit coincides with reports suggesting North Korea is prepared to dispatch an additional 25,000 to 30,000 troops to support Russia's intensified offensive in Ukraine. Over the past year, approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been dispatched to Russia. Increased military collaboration is further evidenced by translated training manuals and substantial arms shipments, highlighting an expansive logistical operation between the two countries.